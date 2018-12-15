“Enmity Against Manju Warrier is the Reason why People Target me on Social Media”: V.A Shrikumar Menon

V.A Shrikumar Menon’s directorial venture Odiyan which had created a hype never seen before in Kerala has seriously fallen short of expectations. Mohanlal Fans had expected yet another entertainer like Pulimurugan, but Odiyan was anything but that. Fans had vented their frustration on the director Shrikumar Menon on social media and now Shrikumar menon has responded to the abuses raised against him. The director says the enmity towards Manju warrier is the reason why he has been targeted on social media.

“I was the one who allowed Manju Warrier’s comeback through ad films. Some people had enmity towards me for this reason, what we saw yesterday was the climax of that hatred. Manju Warrier should respond to this. P.R agencies have been working to break Odiyan. Some Mohanlal fans have fallen into this trap” he said.

“Manju has to answer, I stood with her for her branding and growth. The transformation into current branded Manju Warrier happened through me. So Manju has to respond,” he added.