French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian reaches India

Minister of Europe and Foreign Affairs of France Jean-Yves Le Drian arrived in New Delhi on a two-day visit.

Minister will meet senior state government officials as well as interact with Indian and French personalities from the film, television and tourism industries in Mumbai. He will also call on the Chief Minister of Maharashtra Devendra Fadnavis.

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj will hold delegation-level talks with Minister Le Drian in New Delhi . The two sides will review the broad gamut of the multi-faceted India-France bilateral relations and exchange views on regional and global issues of mutual interest.