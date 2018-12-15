J&K becomes first state to have law banning ‘Sextortion’

Jammu and Kashmir Administrative Council (SAC) headed by Governor Satya Pal Malik on Friday approved the Prevention of Corruption (Amendment) Bill, 2018, and the Jammu and Kashmir Criminal Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2018.

Following the order, Jammu and Kashmir became the first state to have a law explicitly banning sexual exploitation of woman by those in positions of authority, having a fiduciary relationship or by a public servant.

“The Bill seeks to amend the state Ranbir Penal Code (RPC) whereby specific offence under Section 354E is being inserted to provide for the offence of ‘Sextortion’.

‘Sextortion’ is a physical or non-physical form to extort sexual favours. People entrusted with power use ‘sextortion’ in a form of ‘corruption’.

“Amendments are being made in Sections 154, 161 and Schedule of Criminal Procedure Code and Section 53A of the Evidence Act so as to bring sextortion at par with similar offences prescribed under the RPC.

“Amendment is being made in Prevention of Corruption Act to amend the definition of misconduct and to provide that demand for sexual favours would also constitute misconduct within the meaning of Section 5,” an official statement said.