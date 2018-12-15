Latest NewsIndia

J&K : Three terrorists killed in ongoing encounter

Dec 15, 2018, 11:11 am IST
Less than a minute

Three terrorists were gunned down in an encounter between them and security forces in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Saturday morning. The gunbattle also left two soldiers injured.

The encounter broke out after upon receiving a tip-off, the security forces began a search operation in Sirnoo village. Soon the terorists opened firing at the security officials and the army began retaliatory firing, which killed three terrorists.”As the security forces closed in on the hiding militants, they fired triggering the ongoing gunfight,” the police said.

