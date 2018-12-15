Kerala Govt Will not Like What P.C George said about the Women-Wall

The left government is planning to raise a human chain of women on January 1 to protect the Renaissance values of Kerala. Although it has been explicitly stated that the women-wall has nothing to do with the issue of Sabarimala, people understand that the wall has everything to do with Sabarimala. Protests are fuming against the Government’s decision to raise this shield and independent MLA from Poonjar, P.C George has said something about it.

“I believe no woman who is decent would take part in the wall. Women wall is not aimed at protecting RRenaissancevalues. Pinarayi Vijayan is trying to scare Kudumbasree workers, Anganwadi ASHA workers and force them to the street to be a part of the shield,” he said while speaking at a meeting held by Sabarimala Samrakshana Samithi.