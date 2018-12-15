Kodiyeri Balakrishnan Talks about his New Stand on Harthal

CPI(M) Kerala State Secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan has said that unnecessary Harthals must be controlled. He said CPI(M) should announce Harthals only for urgent issues.
“Harthals should not be against men. CPI(M) will take initiative to control Harthals” he said.
Kodiyeri also added that attempts should be made to avoid foreign tourists from Harthal.
“It is unusual that Prime minister itself is supporting Hartha;l. Harthal should not be banned, it should be controlled. BJP is trying to get into Guinness book by conducting Harthals” he added.
