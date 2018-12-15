Man Records Odiyan in his Mobile inside Theatre, Guess What Police did to him

Mohanlal’s much-hyped Odiyan was released yesterday and the film has reportedly failed to live up to the expectations of the audience. But that has not stopped the film from making a huge first-day collection(Rs 33 Crores).

Now a news has come up that a man attempted to record Odiyan live on his mobile phone in Ragam theatre in Thrissur. it is reported that the police captured the person but soon let him go since only a minute of the film was recorded and streamed by him. The clip was deleted from his phone.