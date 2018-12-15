Microsoft Surface Go Coming to India. All You Need to Know

Microsoft on Saturday brought its smallest and affordable Surface Go device to India, starting at a price of Rs 38,599. Weighing at just 1.15 pounds and 8.3 mm thin, the 10-inch, two-in-one device is now available for pre-order with Flipkart, the company said in a statement.

Microsoft Surface Go price in India starts at Rs. 37,999 for the variant with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. Another variant with twice the RAM and storage will be available in India at Rs. 49,999. Both variants are now up for pre-order via Flipkart, with the e-commerce giant promising “tentative delivery by 28 December”, though there’s no official word from Microsoft on availability of the tablet.

Powered by the 7th Generation Intel Pentium Gold Processor 4415Y and protected by Gorilla Glass 3, the device offers up to nine hours of battery life.

Surface Go also has several ports for various needs, including Surface Connect for charging and docking, USB-C 3.1 for data, video, and charging, a headphone jack and a MicroSD card reader for storage expansion.