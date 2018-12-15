Odiyan’s First Day Collection Sets a New Record. Check Out the Whopping Numbers

Mohanlal’s Odiyan was hyped like no other film has been in Mollywood and the film has largely failed to live up to the expectations of the audience. Fans have vented their frustration on director Shrikumar Menon for his ‘below par’ performance but Odiyan has still set a new record for first day collections.

In an achievement that is too big for Mollywood, Odiyan’s first day collection stands at Rs 33 crores! The fact that an unexpected Harthal had come in the way of Odiyan has not affected its collection, it seems.

Odiyan was released across 304 screens all over the world. From Kerala, in one day, the film collected 11.48 crores. From Gulf Countries, it managed around Rs 4.73 Crores, Rs 11.78 crores from abroad and 11.48 crores from other states.