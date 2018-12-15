Rafale Deal Case : If the SC verdict had come earlier, BJP would have won in all 5 states, says BJP leader

Goa BJP spokesperson Subhash Phaldessai on Friday said,The BJP would have won the elections in all five states if the Supreme Court’s ruling giving a clean chit to the Central government in the Rs 58,000 crore deal for Rafale fighter jets had come a few days before the voting process.

Addressing a press conference at the party’s headquarters here, Phaldessai said that Congress president Rahul Gandhi should apologise to the Indian Air Force in particular and the people of India in general, for “spreading lies” related to the Rafale deal between the Indian and French governments.

“Had the Supreme Court order come a few days before the elections in the five states, the BJP would have won… The controversy falsely raised by the Congress impacted the voters,” Phaldessai told reporters in Panaji.

On Friday, a three-judge bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi ruled that there was no wrong doing in the purchase of the French aircraft as alleged by the petitioners, while dismissing a clutch of petitions.

The BJP performed poorly in the elections losing power in Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan.

“Rahul Gandhi should now apologise to the Indian Air Force and the people of India for falsely raking up the Rafale deal controversy… Now the Supreme Court has given the government a clean chit,” Phaldessai said.