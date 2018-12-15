Sara Joseph Says She will not take part in Women Wall until P.K Sasi is Expelled

Writer Sara Joseph has said that unless and until P.K Sasi is expelled from the party, she will not take part in the Women Wall to be held on January 1. She added that she will not be a part of any other programme conducted by the party, if Sasi continues to be a part of the party.

“How wrong is P.k Sreemathy teachers report. That lady will not get justice from the party. All Renaissance movements in the world was for gender equality . So I will not take part in the human chain of women “she said.

“The case against Sasi must be left to the police. Public should take up this issue. Sreemathy teacher’s report was to protect the man involved. Now the lady must be ready to make it a case” she said.