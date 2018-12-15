This south Indian superstar to play Bachan’s role in ‘Pink’ Tamil remake

Bollywood filmmaker Boney Kapoor on Friday confirmed that his maiden Tamil production with Ajith in the lead is the remake of Bollywood film Pink. His clarification comes after months of speculation.

The Mr India producer revealed that it was Ajith who expressed his interest in the Tamil remake of Pink. He also revealed that even his late wife Sridevi was happy about Ajith’s suggestion. “Ajith suggested remaking Pink in Tamil. She (Sridevi) immediately agreed with him as she thought it was the most appropriate and timely film to make and Ajith would bring all the elements required to make it into a great Tamil film,” Boney said in a statement.

While shooting for English Vinglish, Ajith had promised Sridevi that he will do a film in Tamil with her husband Boney Kapoor.

“I am extremely happy about embarking on my production venture in South Industry, particularly in Tamil that has always been a special zone for me. In fact, it has been a long journey involving both Ajith and me to collaborate for a film, which he took up as a sheer commitment from the time he shared screen space with my wife Sridevi in English Vinglish,” added the MOM producer.

2016 Bollywood film Pink was written by Shoojit Sircar, Ritesh Shah and Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury. Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury helmed the project, starring Amitabh Bachchan, Taapsee Pannu and Kirti Kulhari among others.