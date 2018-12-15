British Prime Minister Theresa May said that further assurances on her Brexit deal were possible after European Union leaders told her they would not be renegotiating the agreement and scorned her stilted defence of Britain`s departure.

With the British parliament deadlocked, Brexit has been thrust into doubt with possible outcomes ranging from a potentially disorderly departure with no deal to another referendum on European Union membership. May, who on Wednesday survived a plot in her party to oust her, asked EU leaders at a summit in Brussels for political and legal assurances to help her convince the British parliament to approve her deal.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron ruled out reopening last month`s agreement, aimed at ensuring a smooth exit on March 29, though leaders assured her that it should not bind Britain to EU rules forever.

After EU chief executive Jean-Claude Juncker said talks with the British over Brexit often led to “nebulous” debates, May was shown on official footage remonstrating with him. What they said was not audible but May appeared agitated while Juncker held her by the arm, shook his head and raised his palm in an apparent effort to calm her before the Dutch prime minister arrived to interrupt them.