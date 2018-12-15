Union government extends tenure of IB, R&AW chiefs

The union government has extended the tenures of Intelligence Bureau and Research and Analysis Winchiefsfs. Incumbent IB chief Rajiv Jain and R&AW Director Anil Dhasmana will not retire by year-end when their two year fixed tenure comes to an end. Dhasmana was slated to retire on December 29 while Jain’s tenure was to end on December 30. The Appointments Committee of Cabinet, chaired by the prime minister, gave both intelligence chiefs a six-month extension in their tenure.

Jain, a 1989 batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer of Jharkhand cadre, is a specialist in cyber and economic matters. Dhasmana, a 1981 batch Madhya Pradesh cadre, is known for his handling of Pakistan affairs and was recently involved in the smooth extradition of Christian Michel, the alleged middleman in the VVIP chopper scam case, from Dubai.