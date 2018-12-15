KeralaLatest News

Writer Arrested for Anti-Dalit Statement

Dec 15, 2018, 03:59 pm IST
Thiruvananthapuram: Writer Santhosh Echikanam has been arrested for making an anti-Dalit statement. It was on a public function held on February 9 at Kozhikode that Santhosh reportedly made the statement against Dalit and police took a case. A Kasargode resident Balakrishnan was the one who filed a case against Santhosh.

Santhosh Echikanam had reportedly said that if money and power come to an ‘avarnan’ (low caste dalit) he will become a permanent Savarnan. The case registered against him is of non-bailable nature.

