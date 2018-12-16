158 of 199 Rajasthan MLAs are ‘crorepatis’

Out of the 199 newly elected MLAs in the 15th Rajasthan Assembly, 158 are crorepatis compared to 145 in the 2013 Assembly polls, says a report. A total of 82 out of 99 MLAs from the Congress, 58 of 73 MLAs from the BJP, 11 of 13 Independent MLAs and five of six BSP MLAs have declared their assets worth over Rs 1 crore, as per the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) report.

Among the richest MLAs who have declared their assets in ITRs are Congress leaders Parasram Mordia (Rs 172 crore) and Udai Lal Anjana (Rs 107 crore), and Ramkesh Meena (Rs 39 crore), an Independent.