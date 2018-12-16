“a foreign woman’s offspring can never think of national interest”, says BJP leader

Senior BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya abused Rahul Gandhi. BJP national general secretary Vijayvargiya in a tweet mocked Rahul Gandhi and insulted Sonia Gandhi by saying one can’t trust the “son of a foreigner”. The tweet which has since been taken down, the BJP leader on Saturday morning said, “a foreign woman’s offspring can never think of national interest”.

The BJP leader, however, refused to apologize after making the shocking comments about Gandhi.

Kailash Vijayvargiya was responsible for handling the BJP’s election campaign in a part of Madhya Pradesh.This is not the first time Vijayvargiya has courted controversy through his comments. In 2013, he allegedly justified rapes by saying that women who cross “certain lines” will end up paying the price. A few years later, he termed the Vyapam examination scam as a tiny issue that does not warrant a lot of attention.