Army to raise women intake in non-combat roles: Gen Rawat

Dec 16, 2018, 10:20 pm IST
Army Chief General Bipin Rawat informed that the Indian Army is going to increase intake of women in more non-combat roles such as interpreters and cyber specialists. Women were there in the legal and education areas already and the Army wanted interpreters, cyber specialists, people in the information warfare domain and in accounts and audit services, the General said.

“I am also looking at women jawans in the military police. Women joining as soldiers in the military police service and then we will see whether there is any scope for expansion later,” the Army Chief said. “We are saying, we are going to increase the intake. Women are already there in the Army. We are now going to take them more into some other cadres gradually, we are expanding the Indian Army to women officers,” he said.

