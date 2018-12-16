Latest NewsIndiaReligion & FaithPolitics

Ayodhya : Muslim Rashtriya Manch announces movement to build Ram Temple

Dec 16, 2018, 08:19 pm IST
RSS-backed Muslim Rashtriya Manch at its national convention announced a movement favoring construction of the Ram temple. RSS’ ideologue and its key national functionary Indresh Kumar, who is manch’s patron, presided over the convention.

The participants held hands to express solidarity to the cause of temple construction. The convention resolved to take the message of the temple to all villages of the country. A march was alson taken out.

Addressing the gathering, Indresh Kumar cautioned the ruling BJP of backlash from people and dismal electoral fate as its faced in the just-concluded elections in the Hindi heartland states of Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh. While appealing to all political parties to cooperate in the construction of the temple, he said the Congress and the Communist parties protracted the case in the court through a stratagem of subterfuge logic and misleading facts.

