BJP will come to power again in 2019 ,says Smriti Irani

Union minister Smriti Irani on Sunday said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will come to power again in the upcoming 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

Addressing the Delhi BJP’s ‘Mahila Hunkar Rally’ in the national capital, Irani said, “We all resolve that under the leadership of Narendra Modi, we will make lotus bloom with the message of holistic development and women power and the BJP-led NDA government, which is dedicated towards development, is again formed (in 2019).”

She also asked party’s women workers to reach out to people at booth-level with the message of the Modi government’s holistic development and women power seeking their support in the general election.

The ‘Hunkar Rally’ was organised by the women cell of the Delhi BJP at Ramlila Ground on the sixth anniversary of the ‘Nirbhaya’ gang rape case. It was attended by several leaders, including state party chief Manoj Tiwari.

Speaking at the event, Tiwari hit out at the Arvind Kejriwal government for its alleged “failure” to provide protection to women.

“The AAP government has failed to fulfill its pre-poll promises. It has failed to deploy marshals in buses to ensure the safety of women passengers.

“The government has also failed to install CCTV cameras across the city,” Tiwari said.