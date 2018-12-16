Boiler explosion at sugar factory , 6 killed ,several injured

At least six workers were killed after a boiler exploded in a Nirani sugar factory in Mudhol in Karnataka’s Bagalkote district on Sunday.

According to a tweet by ANI, five others have also been critically injured in the incident. The deceased are yet to be identified as their faces have suffered serious burn injuries. As soon as the blast was reported, firefighters rushed to the spot and began the rescue operations. The cause of the blast is not known yet. The injured have been rushed to the Mudhol Hospital.