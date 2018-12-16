BSNL’s Rs 999 Plan Looks Awesome. Check this Out

BSNL’s Rs 999 prepaid recharge, which is valid for 181 days now ships a whopping 3.1GB daily data per day, taking the overall data benefit to 561.1GB. The plan is valid for 181 days and it’s valid across 19 telecom circles, except for the Kerala circle. In Kerala, the Rs 999 prepaid recharge is available with a different denomination.

You need to register between December 10 and 31 to become eligible for the offer. You can call the BSNL customer care helpline or visit the BSNL customer care centre to avail the cashback offer. The cashback will apply to the total bill amount. The cashback offer is available in all BSNL circles which do not include Delhi and Mumbai. Also, both new and existing customers are eligible for the cashback.

Once the daily data limit is hit, users can continue with unlimited downloads at reduced speeds of 40Kbps. It also includes unlimited local and national voice calls without any FUP.