Chhattisgarh: Bhupesh Baghel appointed as the new CM

Chhattisgarh Congress president Bhupesh Baghel was appointed as the new chief minister of state. The decision came after days of intense discussions with top party leader headed by Rahul Gandhi. The announcement was made by the Congress on its official Twitter page. Top party leaders have had intense discussions over the past three days before deciding on Baghel as the chief minister

The party also announced that the new Congress government in the state would work on equality, transparency, and integrity and its first task would be to declare a loan waiver for farmers of the state.

Bhupesh Baghel steered the party to a stupendous victory with a two-thirds majority in Chhattisgarh pipped party colleagues T.S.Singh Deo, Amradhwaj Sahu and Charan Das Mahant for the top post, as Gandhi selected him to lead the state government.