Congress leader Sidhu wishes Happy Birthday to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his death anniversary

Dec 16, 2018, 03:45 pm IST
Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu is becoming a ‘controversy king’ for his actions. He has created controversies in the past with his actions and now he has sparked another controversy, however, this time with his words.

The former Indian cricketer mistakenly wished Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel ‘Happy Birthday’ on social media, on his death anniversary. Taking to Twitter Sidhu wrote on Saturday, “Happy Birthday to the Iron Man of India – Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Sahab”. He also tagged official Twitter handles of Congress, Youth Congress and Rahul Gandhi.

Along with the message, Sidhu also posted an article about the great leader titled “Seven decades before Statue of Unity, Nehru had unveiled a Sardar Patel statue in Godhra.” He recognised his mistake later and deleted the tweet replacing it with another tweet. He removed ‘Happy Birthday’ in the next tweet.

 

