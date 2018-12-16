Latest NewsIndiaPolitics

Congress requests SC to recall Rafale verdict

Dec 16, 2018, 05:16 pm IST
Less than a minute

The Congress urged the Supreme Court to recall its Rafale judgment and issue contempt of court and perjury notices to the government, alleging the Centre had provided false information to the apex court.
Congress leader Anand Sharma alleged that the government was guilty of committing a breach of privilege of both Houses of Parliament by claiming that the CAG report on the Rafale jet pricing had been presented to the Public Accounts Committee of Parliament.

Taking a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP, the Congress leader said: “They should seek penance and take a dip in the holy Ganges instead”. “We urge the Supreme Court to recall its ruling on the Rafale and issue notices of perjury and contempt of court to the government,” he said.

Tags

Related Articles

cpi(m)
Sep 16, 2018, 07:22 am IST

25 CPI(M) Members Rush into Police Station, Beats up the Officer

bakrid
Aug 20, 2018, 05:12 pm IST

History Behind The Celebration Eid ul Adha or Bakrid

Jun 28, 2017, 08:26 am IST

GST: 40,000 Textile shops shut down across Telangana

ABD
May 24, 2018, 06:50 pm IST

The All Time Great AB De Villiers Call it a Day. Here are 5 Reasons Why he is Unique.

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close