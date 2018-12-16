Congress requests SC to recall Rafale verdict

The Congress urged the Supreme Court to recall its Rafale judgment and issue contempt of court and perjury notices to the government, alleging the Centre had provided false information to the apex court.

Congress leader Anand Sharma alleged that the government was guilty of committing a breach of privilege of both Houses of Parliament by claiming that the CAG report on the Rafale jet pricing had been presented to the Public Accounts Committee of Parliament.

Taking a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP, the Congress leader said: “They should seek penance and take a dip in the holy Ganges instead”. “We urge the Supreme Court to recall its ruling on the Rafale and issue notices of perjury and contempt of court to the government,” he said.