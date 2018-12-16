DYFI Women Leader Against P.K Sasi Again

DYFI women leader who had made a complaint against P.K Sasi is apparently not satisfied with the action taken by the party against Sasi. She had come back demanding a re-examination of the commission report, as the report itself had leaked yesterday. State Committee had decided that there won’t be a re-examination of the report while the Central Committee is going to discuss the report today.

The commission report says Sasi had disturbed her through phone but the date in which the incident occured is not clearly mentioned in the complaint filed by the victim. If she had a bad experience, a complaint must have been given to the higher committee, which did not happen. Such mention in the report against the victim had caused quite some criticism against the investigation report of Sreemathy and A.K Balan.

Meanwhile, Senior CPI(M) leader V.S Achuthanandan too demanded strong action against P.K Sasi and send a letter to Central Committee on this.