Huge blast at restaurant, Several injured

At least 40 people were injured after a huge explosion hit a two-storey izakaya restaurant in the northern Japanese city of Sapporo on Sunday. As per the Japanese media reports, the incident took place at 8.30 pm local time (7.30 pm in Singapore) at the Izakaya Umi Sakura, located near the Hiragishi station on the Sapporo subway line.

The cause of the explosion is yet to be known. Police officials have cordoned off the area amid fears of more explosions.