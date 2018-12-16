Latest NewsInternational

Huge blast at restaurant, Several injured

Dec 16, 2018, 10:03 pm IST
Less than a minute

At least 40 people were injured after a huge explosion hit a two-storey izakaya restaurant in the northern Japanese city of Sapporo on Sunday. As per the Japanese media reports, the incident took place at 8.30 pm local time (7.30 pm in Singapore) at the Izakaya Umi Sakura, located near the Hiragishi station on the Sapporo subway line.

The cause of the explosion is yet to be known. Police officials have cordoned off the area amid fears of more explosions.

Tags

Related Articles

Jan 27, 2018, 04:21 pm IST

Theatres continues to play National anthem despite supreme court order

Dec 12, 2017, 07:43 pm IST

Pakistan drops its rupee value to world’s biggest decline.

Jan 12, 2018, 10:33 pm IST

Narendra Modi hails youth’s impatience perhaps also ignites the young minds

Richa
Apr 20, 2018, 08:50 pm IST

Actress Richa Chadha reveals the difference between being a ‘public person and a public property’

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close