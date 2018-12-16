Latest NewsIndia

Indian AirForce gets another woman fighter pilot

Dec 16, 2018
Flying Officer Priya Sharma on Saturday Commissioned into the Indian Air Force (IAF) as a fighter pilot.

Priya Sharma was among the 139 cadets who passed out from IAF Academy located at Dundigal, on the outskirts of the city.

Flying Officer Priya Sharma , who is from JhunJhunu of Pilani district in Rajasthan, will be the seventh woman fighter pilot to be inducted into the IAF.

Out of 139 trainees graduated as Flying officers, 24 women and 15 officers of Indian Navy and Coast Guard on successful completion of their flying training were from IAF academy.

From Telangana two Cadets- Ms Kirti Singh and Akash Saraswat – figure among the 139 flying officers.

