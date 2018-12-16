Malayali Boy aged 13 owns a IT company in Dubai

A Malayali boy in Dubai is busy working for his software development company at the age of 13.

Aadithyan Rajesh, a student from Kerala, was only nine years old when he developed his first mobile application as a hobby to beat boredom and also has been designing logos and websites for clients. Rajesh, who started using the computer at a tender age of 5, has finally launched his own company ‘Trinet Solutions’ at the age of 13.

“I was born in Thiruvilla, Kerala, and my family moved here when I was five. The first website my dad showed me was BBC Typing, a website for kids where young students can learn typing,” he said.

Aadithyan’s company has a total of three employees, who are friends and students from his school. “I need to be over the age of 18 to actually become an established company owner. However, we function as a company. We have worked with over 12 clients, and have given them our design and coding services entirely for free,” he added.