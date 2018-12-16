Maldives president arrives, on 3-day visit to India

Maldives’ President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih has arrived in New Delhi on a three-day visit to India. Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri received him at the airport. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will meet President Solih Monday and hold delegation level talks. After the talks, agreements are expected to be inked between the two countries. Maldivian President’s visit comes nearly a month after Modi attended Solih’s swearing-in ceremony in Male.

Both countries signed a trade agreement in 1981, which provides for export of essential commodities. Growing from modest beginnings, India-Maldives bilateral trade now stands at 700 crore rupees.

Indian exports to the Maldives include agriculture and poultry produce, sugar, fruits, vegetables, spices, rice, wheat flour, textiles, drugs and medicines. Indians are the second largest expatriate community in the Maldives with approximate strength of around 22,000. Indian expatriate community consists of workers as well as professionals like doctors, teachers, accountants, and engineers.