Man arrested for supplying arms to militants

An absconder, accused of supplying weapons to militants, was arrested in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kishtwar district on Sunday, a senior police officer said.

“Zahoor Ahmad Kamal alias Nika Kamal was picked up from Kishtwar town. He had evaded arrest for the last several months,” Senior Superintendent of Police, Kishtwar, Rajinder Gupta said.

Kamal had earlier been arrested in a five-year-old bank robbery case, where in the loot amount was estimated to be around Rs 1 crore, the official added.

“Kamal’s name first came up when some militants were interrogated after their arrest in July. It came to light that Kamal had supplied an active militant, Rameez, with one pistol, some grenades, three magazines of an AK 47 rifle and 90 rounds,” the SSP said.

Further, an ISI agent Sehran Sheikh alias Abu Zubair, who was arrested early this month, told the police that Kamal had taken money from him for arranging weapons but the consignment had not been delivered.