Manju Warrier withdraws from women wall

Actress Manju Warrier withdraws from the proposed ‘women wall’. She in her Facebook page declared this. Earlier she has supported the programme.

The program was announced in support of a government mission for women. But I did not know that a political color was coming into it. That is my ignorance. I also had no idea that the ‘women wall’ program was being combined with many emotional issues. I believe that no one should break apart. I do not have the kind of politics that is interpreted by the color of party flags. Art is my politics. No more of that. That’s why I want to stay away from political programs in the name of the parties, “Manju Warrier said in her Facebook post.