KeralaLatest NewsPolitics

Manju Warrier withdraws from women wall

Dec 16, 2018, 10:33 pm IST
Less than a minute

Actress Manju Warrier withdraws from the proposed ‘women wall’. She in her Facebook page declared this. Earlier she has supported the programme.

The program was announced in support of a government mission for women. But I did not know that a political color was coming into it. That is my ignorance. I also had no idea that the ‘women wall’ program was being combined with many emotional issues.  I believe that no one should break apart. I do not have the kind of politics that is interpreted by the color of party flags. Art is my politics. No more of that. That’s why I want to stay away from political programs in the name of the parties, “Manju Warrier said in her Facebook post.

?????????????????????? ??????? ???????????? ????????????? ????? ?????????????????. ????????? ??????????….

Gepostet von Manju Warrier am Sonntag, 16. Dezember 2018

Tags

Related Articles

Jul 12, 2017, 03:23 pm IST

Motorola launches fourth generation Moto E-series in India

Jan 7, 2018, 07:12 pm IST

Court fined AAP leader in defamatory case against Finance Minister Arun Jaitley

Dec 16, 2017, 11:05 am IST

Depressed brother commits suicide over this reason

bjp-is-trying-to-divide-india-says-rahul-gandhi
Apr 9, 2018, 04:59 pm IST

BJP is trying to divide India, says Rahul Gandhi

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close