Minister M.M Mani Says Electricity Charges has to be Increased

Dec 16, 2018, 07:56 am IST
Thodupuzha: Minister M.M Mani has said that there is a situation in the state where electricity charges have to be increased. He said board can only submit a report after analysing the situation and recommend a hike in charges. It is up to the regulatory commission to take the final decision on increasing the charges. “Discussions are ongoing on this matter. Commission has not taken a final call on this” he said.

“KSEB suffered a loss of Rs 820 Crores in the floods. Many powerhouses have not yet become equipped to function again” the minister added.

