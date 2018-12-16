CinemaLatest Newscelebrities

Neeraj Madhav Makes an Impassioned plea For Odiyan. Check this Out

Dec 16, 2018, 11:55 am IST
Mohanlal’s Odiyan was hyped like no other film has been in Mollywood and the film has largely failed to live up to the expectations of the audience. The film, however, has set new records for the first-day collection in Mollywood. Now young actor Neeraj Madhav has come out defending the film, making an impassioned plea for Odiyan.

Neeraj said he had watched the film and he did not find anything so bad in the movie to be degraded so much. He said perhaps the hype and publicity the film received before its release may have been the reason why the film suffered a slight set back.

