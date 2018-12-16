Odiyan: Director asks Manju to break her silence

The newly released film ‘Odiyan’ is facing heavy criticism and degrading in social media. Meanwhile, the director Sreekumar Menon has asked actor Manju Warrier to speak out on the issue.

The director also said that Manju should take responsibility for the cyber attack and that as an actor it is her duty to support the director when the film is targeted by vested interests. He also stated that those angry with Manju are targeting him. He expected Manju to express solidarity with him and react during this tough phase. I invested my talent and time to make her the popular brand that now she is, he noted.

Sreekumar Menon claimed that he became a victim of cyberbullying as he stood by Manju. He also urged to recall the events that took place in the past 4 years to verify his assumption. The attack on the recently released ‘Odiyan’ is purposive, he asserted.