KeralaCinemaLatest NewscelebritiesEntertainment

Odiyan: Director asks Manju to break her silence

Dec 16, 2018, 03:55 pm IST
Less than a minute

The newly released film ‘Odiyan’ is facing heavy criticism and degrading in social media. Meanwhile, the director Sreekumar Menon has asked actor Manju Warrier to speak out on the issue.

The director also said that Manju should take responsibility for the cyber attack and that as an actor it is her duty to support the director when the film is targeted by vested interests. He also stated that those angry with Manju are targeting him. He expected Manju to express solidarity with him and react during this tough phase. I invested my talent and time to make her the popular brand that now she is, he noted.

Sreekumar Menon claimed that he became a victim of cyberbullying as he stood by Manju. He also urged to recall the events that took place in the past 4 years to verify his assumption. The attack on the recently released ‘Odiyan’ is purposive, he asserted.

Tags

Related Articles

Jul 5, 2018, 10:31 am IST

Project Cheetah : India to buy Heron TP armed drones for Indian Army

UAE
Mar 6, 2018, 07:45 pm IST

UAE issues new guidelines for Online medias and news websites

Oct 24, 2018, 02:59 pm IST

This is Why Indonesian Police Only Recruit Virgin and Pretty Girls

Nov 6, 2017, 10:21 am IST

November/December polls: All eyes on these two seats

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close