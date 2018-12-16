Latest NewsIndiaPolitics

Prime Minister accuses Congress of weakening judicial and other democratic institutions

Dec 16, 2018, 11:17 pm IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has accused the Congress of always trying to weaken the institution of the judiciary and other democratic institutions. Addressing a public meeting at Andawa in PPrayagraj, Modi charged the party with weakening each and every institution that refused to toe its line.

On Rafale deal, Modi accused Congress of spreading lies for personal gains and compromising national security. The Prime Minister said the country will neither forget nor forgive the previous government’s attitude towards the defense forces. He said the central government is trying its best that those who are ready to sacrifice their lives for the country, should not face any difficulty.

