Latest NewsIndia

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh admitted to hospital

Dec 16, 2018, 10:44 pm IST
Less than a minute

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh was admitted to the Post-Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) Chandigarh  on Sunday. He will undergo a kidney stone removal procedure.

The 76-year-old Chief Minister wrote on Twitter on Sunday: “Got myself admitted to the PGI Chandigarh today evening for removal of a Kidney stone, a simple laser procedure will be performed tomorrow morning & I shall be returning to my work by Tuesday.”

Amarinder was admitted to the PGIMER earlier on November 28 after he developed fever. He was kept in the hospital for the night and was discharged after completion of medical tests.

Tags

Related Articles

Breaking News
May 16, 2018, 03:56 pm IST

Breaking News..! Cong-JDS to meet Gov

Jun 11, 2018, 08:39 pm IST

Home ministry to tighten PM Narendra Modi’s security

Nov 10, 2018, 10:45 pm IST

Chandrababu Naidu calls Anti-BJP Front meet on November 22

Aug 21, 2018, 09:59 am IST

Kerala People Don’t Want Our Money, They Need Our Prayers’ says Goa MLA

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close