Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh admitted to hospital

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh was admitted to the Post-Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) Chandigarh on Sunday. He will undergo a kidney stone removal procedure.

The 76-year-old Chief Minister wrote on Twitter on Sunday: “Got myself admitted to the PGI Chandigarh today evening for removal of a Kidney stone, a simple laser procedure will be performed tomorrow morning & I shall be returning to my work by Tuesday.”

Amarinder was admitted to the PGIMER earlier on November 28 after he developed fever. He was kept in the hospital for the night and was discharged after completion of medical tests.