Sabarimala: Prohibitory order extended

The prohibitory order imposed on Sabarimala again extended. The Pathanamthitta district Collector ordered to extend the prohibitory order after evaluating the reports of the district police chief and executive magistrates. The district police chief has requested to extend the prohibitory order to the ‘Makaravilakku’, which is January. There will be no restriction for devotees to chant sharanam or to enter the temple, the order says.
