Mohanlal’s Odiyan was hyped like no other film has been in Mollywood and the film has largely failed to live up to the expectations of the audience. The film, however, has set new records for the first-day collection in Mollywood. Now director Major Ravi, with whom Mohanlal had many hit films has come out saying that too much of hype has led to the disappointment of the fans. In his Facebook post, he said:

hi all…since long i was out of fb due to some reasons..now after watching Odiyan ,i thought of coming on fb to say what i felt about the film …Odiyan is a class film which brought out the nostalgia of the Odiyan concept …Great effort by Lal sir and team …too much of hype ,which left the audience to get into their wilderness of imagination,…that disappointed some fans. . dont kill a film wz negativity …atleast remember the pain Laletton took to do the make over please.. wish u all a great success,..loved the film as a class one ..jaihind.

So what do you think about the film? Did you watch it yet?