5 dead, around 100 rescued after fire at hospital

Dec 17, 2018, 08:30 pm IST
A major fire broke out on Monday at a Mumbai hospital killing at least five people. About 100 people have been rescued so far.

The fire brigade got a call around 4 pm about the blaze at the government-run ESIC Kamgar Hospital located at Marol in suburban Andheri, the official from the city civic body’s disaster management cell said. Fire NOC was not given to the hospital as the hospital had not complied with the norms, said Fire Department.

10 fire engines were sent to the spot, officials said, adding that efforts were on to douse the flames and evacuate the patients.

