Celebrities who rocked at the red carpet of Star Screen Awards 2018; See Pics

Dec 17, 2018, 11:36 am IST
Bollywood stars flaunted their best selves while gracing the red carpet at the Star Screen Awards 2018. Jacqueline Fernandez, Vicky Kaushal, Salman Khan and more attended the award ceremony.

Check out the red carpet looks of Bollywood celebrities;

 

#aliabhatt #starscreenawards2018 @viralbhayani

#katrinakaif #starscreenawards2018 @viralbhayani

#ranveersingh #deepikapadukone #starscreenawards2018 @viralbhayani

#tigershroff at #starscreenawards2018 @viralbhayani

#shraddhakapoor at #starscreenawards2018 @viralbhayani

#ishaankhatter with mom at #starscreenawards2018 @viralbhayani

