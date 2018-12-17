Latest NewsIndiaHealth

Delhi's air quality turns very poor

Dec 17, 2018, 12:04 am IST
The air quality in the New Delhi turned ‘very poor’ even as authorities predicted lowering in pollution level with increased wind speed. The overall air quality index (AQI) for the national capital was recorded in ‘very poor’ category at 304, according to The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data. An AQI between 100 to 200 comes under ‘moderate’ category, 201 and 300 is considered ‘poor’, 301 and 400 ‘very poor’ while between 401 and 500 ‘severe’.

According to the Centre-run System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting (SAFAR), the overall air quality of Delhi may improve due to increased wind speed.

