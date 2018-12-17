Here is a Preview of the Jio Giga Fibre Offer and Its AWESOME!

Jio has not confirmed any specific date of the commercial rollout of its fibre-to-the-home(FTTH) broadband service. However, it’s being said that it will take a year or two to make the services available across. India.

FTTH, an all-in-one solution that aims to offer a number of services including broadband, IPTV, landline, virtual reality, internet of things (IoT), etc. The optical fibre unit will offer speeds of up to 1Gbps. Here is a preview of the offer:

Under the preview offer, consumers will get up to 100GB of data at 100mbps. However, Jio is providing additional 40GB data in case a user consumes 100GB data. consumers need to submit a one-time refundable security fee of Rs 4500, which is actually the cost of the router. The recharge can be done through the company’s official website or via MyJio app.