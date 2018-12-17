Health & FitnessLatest News

Here is how Lemon Ginger Tea helps you lose weight

Dec 17, 2018, 02:38 pm IST
Lemon Ginger Tea For Weight Loss

There are various types of herbal teas that you may use to manage weight and one of them is lemon ginger tea. To make lemon ginger tea at home, all you need is two teaspoon of lemon juice, half cup of grated ginger and one teaspoon raw honey. Now, take a bowl and mix all the ingredients in it. Put them in your refrigerator overnight. You will have a thick mixture the next morning. The juices of ginger and lemon with honey will give it a thick consistency. Add 1 teaspoon of mixture in a cup of hot water and mix well. Your lemon ginger tea for weight loss is ready!

You may drink it first thing in the morning on an empty stomach and sip one post lunch. But, make sure to combine it with exercises and a healthy diet. Consult your doctor before introducing any new ingredient to your diet.

