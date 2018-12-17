Here is the full winner’s list of Star Screen Awards 2018

While Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt won the ‘Best Actors’ title; Rajkummar Rao won the popular choice award. Check out the full winners list here…

CHECK OUT STAR SCREEN AWARDS 2018 FULL WINNERS LIST

Best Actor: Ranveer Singh for Padmaavat

Best Actress: Alia Bhatt for Raazi

Best Director: Sriram Raghavan for Andhadhun

Best Popular Actor (Male): Rajkummar Rao

Best Actor (Critics): Gajraj Rao for Badhaai Ho

Best Actress (Critics): Neena Gupta for Badhaai Ho

Best Film: Stree

Best Film (Critics): Mulk

Best Actor in Supporting Role (Male): Pankaj Tripathi for Stree

Best Actor in Supporting Role (Female): Surekha Sikri for Badhaai Ho

Best Debut (Male): Ishaan Khatter for Beyond the Clouds

Best Debut (Female): Radhika Madan for Pataakha

Best Action: Ahmed Khan for Baaghi 2

Best Film Writing: Arijit Biswas, Sriram Raghavan for Andhadhun

Best Real Star Award on social media: Katrina Kaif

Lifetime Achievement Award: Shabana Azmi

Best Music: Amit Trivedi for Manmarziyaan

Best Male Playback singer: Arijit Singh for Ae Watan from Raazi

Best Lyrics: Gulzar for Ae Watan from Raazi

Best Female Singer: Harshdeep Kaur for Dilbaro from Raazi