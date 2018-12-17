Here is the full winner’s list of Star Screen Awards 2018

While Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt won the ‘Best Actors’ title; Rajkummar Rao won the popular choice award. Check out the full winners list here…
CHECK OUT STAR SCREEN AWARDS 2018 FULL WINNERS LIST
Best Actor: Ranveer Singh for Padmaavat
Best Actress: Alia Bhatt for Raazi
Best Director: Sriram Raghavan for Andhadhun
Best Popular Actor (Male): Rajkummar Rao
Best Actor (Critics): Gajraj Rao for Badhaai Ho
Best Actress (Critics): Neena Gupta for Badhaai Ho
Best Film: Stree
Best Film (Critics): Mulk
Best Actor in Supporting Role (Male): Pankaj Tripathi for Stree
Best Actor in Supporting Role (Female): Surekha Sikri for Badhaai Ho
Best Debut (Male): Ishaan Khatter for Beyond the Clouds
Best Debut (Female): Radhika Madan for Pataakha
Best Action: Ahmed Khan for Baaghi 2
Best Film Writing: Arijit Biswas, Sriram Raghavan for Andhadhun
Best Real Star Award on social media: Katrina Kaif
Lifetime Achievement Award: Shabana Azmi
Best Music: Amit Trivedi for Manmarziyaan
Best Male Playback singer: Arijit Singh for Ae Watan from Raazi
Best Lyrics: Gulzar for Ae Watan from Raazi
Best Female Singer: Harshdeep Kaur for Dilbaro from Raazi
