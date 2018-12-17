Ingredients Of Filo Pizza
- 75 gms filo pastry
- 4 gms himalayan salt
- 2 gms black pepper
- 10 gms salted butter
- 20 gms tomato sauce
- 10 gms broccoli
- 15 gms button mushroom
- 15 gms green zucchini
- 15 gms yellow zucchini
- 15 gms capsicum yellow
- 15 gms capsicum green
- 15 gms capsicum red
- 2 gms pizza spice mix
- 70 gms mozzarella cheese
How to Make Filo Pizza
1. Take filo pastry and make layers with butter and put some pizza sauce on it, take some mixed sautéed vegetables with some pizza spice and salt.
2. Add mix grilled vegetable on pizza base and put mozzarella cheese on the top.
3.Preheat the oven at 180 degree.
4. Put pizza inside the oven and bake it for 4-5 minutes.
5. Cut and serve it hot.
