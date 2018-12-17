Ingredients Of Filo Pizza

75 gms filo pastry

4 gms himalayan salt

2 gms black pepper

10 gms salted butter

20 gms tomato sauce

10 gms broccoli

15 gms button mushroom

15 gms green zucchini

15 gms yellow zucchini

15 gms capsicum yellow

15 gms capsicum green

15 gms capsicum red

2 gms pizza spice mix

70 gms mozzarella cheese

How to Make Filo Pizza

1. Take filo pastry and make layers with butter and put some pizza sauce on it, take some mixed sautéed vegetables with some pizza spice and salt.

2. Add mix grilled vegetable on pizza base and put mozzarella cheese on the top.

3.Preheat the oven at 180 degree.

4. Put pizza inside the oven and bake it for 4-5 minutes.

5. Cut and serve it hot.