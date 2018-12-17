Latest Newscelebrities

Kajal Aggarwal reveals about Chota K Naidu’s Kissing Controversy

Dec 17, 2018, 11:45 am IST
Less than a minute
Kajal-Aggarwal

During the pre-release event of Bellamkonda Srinivas’ recent outing Kavacham, popular cinematographer Chota k Naidu landing a peck on star heroine Kajal Aggarwal’s cheek erupted a huge controversy. Netizens blasted Chota’s audacious and indecent behaviour. Kajal who stayed quite till date finally responded on the controversy in her latest interview.

Kajal revealed that even she was shocked with Chota’s sudden gesture. She went on and said that she knows Chota from a long time and he never had any malicious intentions in his heart. The actress further stated that Chota apologized her after getting down from the dais.

Tags

Related Articles

Feb 11, 2018, 11:00 pm IST

How does your favourite Mollywood actresses look without the makeup? See pics

Janhvi-kapoor-at-press-conference
Jul 27, 2018, 10:49 am IST

Janhvi Kapoor cried when she read the negative reviews of her debut film Dhadak!

Jun 13, 2017, 11:07 pm IST

ICC ODI Rankings : Kohli leads batting spot

Sep 28, 2018, 11:03 pm IST

ISL 2018-19: All You Need to Know About Chennaiyin FC

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close