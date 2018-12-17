Kajal Aggarwal reveals about Chota K Naidu’s Kissing Controversy

During the pre-release event of Bellamkonda Srinivas’ recent outing Kavacham, popular cinematographer Chota k Naidu landing a peck on star heroine Kajal Aggarwal’s cheek erupted a huge controversy. Netizens blasted Chota’s audacious and indecent behaviour. Kajal who stayed quite till date finally responded on the controversy in her latest interview.

Kajal revealed that even she was shocked with Chota’s sudden gesture. She went on and said that she knows Chota from a long time and he never had any malicious intentions in his heart. The actress further stated that Chota apologized her after getting down from the dais.