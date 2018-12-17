‘KGF’ to release in five languages

CinemaLatest NewsIndiacelebritiesEntertainment

Dec 17, 2018
The Kannada film ‘KGF’ is to be release in 1,800 to 2,000 screens in all five languages – Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Hindi – put together across India. The Kannada version alone will be out in 350 theatres. The film will release on December 20 in the US and Canada, and on December 21 in India.

KGF is directed by Prashanth Neel, who has also written the story, screenplay, and dialogues. Vijay Kiragandur is producing the project under his banner Hombale Films. The film has Yash playing the lead role with Srinidhi Shetty as the heroine. The rest of the star cast includes Achyuth Kumar, Nassar, Ramya Krishnan, Anant Nag and Vasishta N Simha. The film is narrated by Anant Nag.

From the two trailers released so far, one can gauge that KGF, set in the 1970s, is a violent film about greed and power. As the title suggests, KGF is set in the Kolar Gold Mines, the largest gold mining reserve in the country at the time, and is about the struggles of the labourers living and working in the mine.

