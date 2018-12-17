Latest NewsIndiaSpecial

Lok Sabha passed Transgender Bill

Dec 17, 2018
Lok Sabha today passed the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Bill amid din after rejecting the opposition amendments. The Bill prohibits discrimination against a transgender person in areas such as education, employment, and healthcare. It also directs the central and state governments to provide welfare schemes for them.

Moving the bill, Social Justice and Empowerment Minister Thaawarchand Gehlot said, it was a long-standing demand to bring a legislation to protect the rights of transgender persons and their welfare. He said, the bill is aimed at bringing the community into the mainstream of the society. The Minister said, the bill has incorporated 27 suggestions by the Standing Committee.

