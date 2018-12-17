Man Smells his Smelly Socks Daily, Guess What happens to him

Sweaty and dirty socks have one of the hardest smell to bear. But then there are people out there with weird habits and taking a liking to smelly socks is just one of them. But is smelling a dirty sock a harmless habit?

Well, a man from Zhangzhou, in South-eastern China, would smell his socks after finishing work daily. Now he has been n hospitalised with a severe fungal infection in his lungs and his weird habit is believed to be the reason.

Doctors think he caught an infection from a fungus that had developed in his footwear from his sweaty feet. This then spread to his lungs when he breathed in the spores. Xrays confirm that he is infected and medics assert smelling socks is the reason.